It’s no secret that celebrities get work done — but what about their teeth? Whether it’s fixing a chipped tooth or two, or getting dental implants, many stars have touched up their shiny smiles.

Miley Cyrus made fans uproar after she fixed her adorable crooked front teeth that many thought to be charming. Fans were especially surprised of the change since the Disney star spoke flying colors about her teeth in a 2009 interview with Parade. “I like these [teeth] crooked. I love my teeth. My dad won’t let me fix my teeth or cut my hair. He loves it. He’s like, ‘It’s you!”

Another Disney alum who had to have work done on her teeth is Lizze McGuire herself, Hilary Duff. She received veneers after chipping her teeth multiple times on microphones while performing. She also had a scary moments with a fallen tooth on her wedding day with her now-ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

“The beginning part of the day I lost my tooth,” Hilary revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Tooth fell out in my hand. Thank God I didn’t swallow it. Not good for a bride on her wedding day … I bit in to a bagel. I was sitting on the bed with my mom and my sister and they’re like, ‘You’re an idiot, you did not. Come on!’”

Zendaya also has spoke out about her own dental procedures after she had her wisdom teeth removed. In a March 2022 interview with W Magazine she joked that she felt bad for her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet during her recovery. “I had just gotten my wisdom teeth taken out [during filming],” explained Zendaya.

“My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close and he would smell my dry socket breath.” LOL, we’re sure he — and Tom Holland — didn’t mind, Zendaya!

And those aren’t the only celebs who have talked about their chompers! Scroll through our gallery to see all the stars who have gotten work on their shiny teeth.

