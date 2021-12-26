Even celebrities are Harry Styles fans — and we don’t blame them! Tons of stars have gushed over the former One Direction crooner, and some were even spotted at his concerts over the years.

It’s no secret that Lizzo will profess her love for all her favorite celebs on social media, and her status as a fangirl even helped her strike up a friendship with the “Watermelon Sugar” performer.

“My favorite British import would be Harry Styles,” the “Juice” songstress joked while appearing in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in February 2020. “I’ve been listening to the entire album, Fine Line is my jam. I listen to it in the morning, on the plane, so I already sing the songs, and now I get to do it with a live band my way.”

While performing on the British radio show, Lizzo put her own spin on Harry’s song “Adore You.”

She also addressed collaboration rumors during an interview with U.K.’s Capital FM.

“Honestly, that’s so funny you say that,” Lizzo shared. “I feel like it would be a love duet. You know, we both have so much love for each other and we love to sing about love. But we’re also very happy-go-lucky if you think about ‘Juice’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ you know what I mean? We could do that too.”

The “Truth Hurts” musician continued, “That’s what I love about [our friendship] — it’s like anything could come out of it.”

Lizzo continued to prove her love for Harry in L.A. at one of his Love on Tour concerts. Of course, she’s not the only star who made an appearance. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted BTS in the crowd and a few concert-goers even got to see Halsey while they were at a New York City show.

Along with the “Without You” singer, Joshua Bassett was also spotted at the Madison Square Garden concert in the Big Apple. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has spoken about his love for Harry on multiple occasions.

“What I admire about Harry Styles is that he is a very classy man, and he’s also very well-rounded and he kind of does it all, acting, singing, fashion,” he shared. “I think he’s a just a nice guy and he doesn’t say too much, but when he talks, it matters … He’s just cool, like, he’s cool! Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also he’s hot, you know. He’s very charming too. Lots of things.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other celebs have professed their love for the singer.

