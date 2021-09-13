What team? Wildcats! Get your head in the game because High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has officially been renewed for a third season on Disney+.

In September 2021, the streaming service announced the amazing news, revealing that production for the show would switch locations from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles.

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” creator and executive producer Tim Federle said in a statement.

As fans know, the fan-favorite show is based off the series of Disney Channel Original Movies which premiered in 2006 and starred Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

The new HSM iteration stars Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Kate Reinders, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein and more. The show follows these new East High students in a reality show-style format as they prepare for the school’s various musicals. Throughout the first season, they tackled the original High School Musical, and in the second, performed Beauty and the Beast. Aside from performing the iconic songs from both shows, the stars have also performed tons of original music, including “The Rose Song,” “Let You Go” and more.

Thanks to the show, Olivia’s career blew up and allowed her to release solo music throughout 2021. At the end of HSMTMTS season 2, her character, Nini, was offered a chance to write her own music and become a major star.

“I think things are open-ended actually for a number of characters just because you want the maximum flexibility going forward,” Tim shared during an interview with HollywoodLife in July 2021. “I think Olivia is a massive part of our success, but I think season 3 is sort of a TBD in terms of where Nini’s journey would go.”

Olivia, for her part, hasn’t acknowledged her future on HSMTMS, but she did discuss what’s next for her while chatting with GQ in August 2021.

“I really don’t know where my career’s going to go in the next five years or in the next 10,” the “Good 4 U” songstress shared. “I’m really grateful that I get to be [acting and singing] now. I just think it’s about finding projects and writing songs I feel really passionate about.”

