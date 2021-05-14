It’s finally here! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 officially premiered on Disney+ and, as expected, it’s full of music, relationships and more.

Starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Kate Reinders, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein and more, the East High students are taking on Beauty and the Beast for their latest musical (with some High School Musical 2 songs sprinkled in).

“I think a lot of people will appreciate the fact that our show is so diverse and so unique for each character,” Sofia told Teen Vogue in May 2021 about season 2. “No matter what one character is going through, if you might not relate with that, you’re definitely going to relate to someone else. And the power of friendship might sound a little too cheesy, but the power of teamwork and supporting others is really important this season.”

When season 1 came to an end, fans watched as Ricky and Nini (played by Joshua and Olivia, respectively) shared their “I love yous” before she was accepted into a prestigious music school. Gina (played by Sofia) catches a flight back home following the school’s High School Musical performance, her family moved earlier in the season. After episodes of wondering what was going on between Big Red (played by Larry) and Ashlyn (played by Julia), they share a kiss. In season 2, fans will watch as these plot points are expanded.

“That’s what’s really cool about this season, is that we have more time now to sort of see … Everyone gets their own world,” Joshua told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “You get to experience all the characters’ lives and get a little bit of a snippet in each person. That’s actually really exciting to me about the second season, is just how much more we get to see into each character’s personal lives and how they intertwine. It’s really cool.”

When it comes to his character and Nini’s on-screen relationship, Joshua also teased that viewers “will feel things.” As for the musical aspect of the show, the actor told ET that “people are going to have the ride of a lifetime.”

“Going into season 2, I think everyone was just excited to continue on this story. And honestly, I do believe that season 2 is 10 times better than season 1,” he added. “And that’s why I’m really excited about it because I think people who liked season 1 are going to just absolutely adore season 2.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the biggest bombshells from HSMTMTS season 2.

