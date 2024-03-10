Is Vanessa Hudgens pregnant? The High School Musical alum just debuted her baby belly at the 2024 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 10 — and she looks absolutely amazing. Keep reading for everything we know.

The former Disney star cradled her belly while wearing a long-sleeve black gown fit with diamond jewelry on the red carpet. This will mark the first child for Vanessa, who married professional baseball player Cole Tucker late last year.

ICYMI, Vanessa, 35, and Cole, 27, tied the knot in December 2023, a little more than one year after the MLB star proposed to the HSM alum. The Princess Switch actress revealed her MLB boyfriend proposed in an Instagram post in January 2023.

“It feels amazing,” Vanessa said on being engaged during an appearance on Hoda & Jenna in April 2023. “I was talking about this with Cole, my partner. People are always like ‘Does it feel different?’ You know, it actually does,” she admitted. “There’s like a sense of security and you feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

The Disney alum also explained why she “knew” Cole was the one after meeting him.

“After our first weekend together, I called my sister, and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” she revealed. “The foresight!”

During a May 2021 interview on the Drew Barrymore Show, Vanessa revealed that she made the first move. “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” she said. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

The pair was first romantically linked in November 2020 after they were spotted getting cozy together in photos published by the DailyMail. Since then, they’ve kept their rumored romance under wraps, but the Princess Switch actress has dropped a few hints on social media about her relationship status over the past few months. In fact, the baseball star shared his love for the actress in a February 2021 interview.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told reporters during an MLB spring training interview. “But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

Click through our gallery for all the photos of Vanessa debuting her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.