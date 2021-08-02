Warning: Spoilers ahead. Now that season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has come to an end, fans are wondering whether or not the fan-favorite show would be returning to Disney+ for a third season. The streaming service has yet to confirm whether or not the show would get another season, so, as of now, it’s unclear whether or not viewers will be taking another trip back to East High.

But, some fans of the spinoff series are also wondering if Olivia Rodrigo would return as Nini following her widespread success. It’s no secret that season 2 of HSMTMTS coincidentally paralleled the former Disney Channel starlet’s whirlwind rise to fame. While Olivia released her debut record months after releasing her first-ever solo single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021, her character, Nini, was also signing her first record deal.

“I was very cognizant that a lot of where the attention went in season 2 was literally like, how do we keep the show on track amid COVID?” showrunner Tim Federle told Entertainment Weekly in July 2021. “All that other stuff in the wings — I don’t want to call it noise — but everything happening in people’s real lives was kind of dwarfed by protocols and COVID testing and rewrites to accommodate safety and cutting certain scenes because all of a sudden somebody was knocked out of something. So, I did not have a huge amount of back-and-forth with Olivia about those parallels, but we all felt it and also celebrated it.”

In the second season finale, Gina (played by Sofia Wylie) connects Nini with her music producer brother Jamie (played by Jordan Fisher).

“I hope if we get a next season that we can explore a really original path for Nini that doesn’t just feel ripped from the headlines, both for the actor’s sake and for the audience,” Tim also told the publication. “But I’d also love to see those stories impact Gina, because Sofia Wylie is so extraordinary, and rather than always centering the story on Nini’s journey, we should give Gina some love too.”

Going forward, the executive producer also told the publication, that he had hoped to plan more on Nini’s career in the wake of her heartbreaking split with Ricky (played by Joshua Bassett).

“If I get to season 3 or beyond, there are a lot of stories I would still like to tell,” he explained. “For now, Nini is definitely on her own journey, and I think Ricky reads the room well enough to finally understand that this is not the moment to keep trying to explore that.”

