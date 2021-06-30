She’s done it again! Olivia Rodrigo continued to show off her immense talent with the SOUR Prom live-concert event, to celebrate her debut album of the same name, which debuted on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 29.

“SOUR Prom out now!!!!!” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star wrote on Instagram alongside a series of behind-the-scenes pictures. “Huge thanks to everyone who made this happen and my bestiez for being in it with me. Let’s party it up y’all!!!!”

Olivia, 18, promised fans “the ultimate alternative prom experience,” when announcing the event nearly a week prior to its premiere, and she definitely delivered. The 27-minute-long visual took fans on an epic high school-theme ride. The concert kicked off with the songstress entering a white limo in an electric blue dress paired with combat boots, serving some major ’90s vibes. While traveling from her home to prom, she serenaded fans with a stunning medley of her songs “Happier” and “Déjà Vu.”

After entering a school gym converted into a prom location, Olivia greeted real-life friends Lydia Knight, Conan Gray, Madison Hu and Iris Apatow before interrupting a slow dance with her upbeat rock song, “Brutal.” Then, Olivia jumped right into her heartbreak ballad, “Traitor.” Every song was paired with a dance routine from the partygoers surrounding the musician. Following a brief sad girl season moment, Olivia swiftly transitioned back into a rock goddess and took the stage for a rendition of “Jealousy, Jealousy.”

She then stormed out of the prom and found what appeared to be the school’s photo room, where the former Disney Channel star’s guitar made an appearance as she sat on a stool for the acoustic version of “Enough for You.” After adding a bedazzled blazer to her already fashionable ensemble and leaving the event, Olivia jumped into a rendition of her breakup anthem “Drivers License.” As fans know, the song was her first-ever solo single and skyrocketed Olivia into the spotlight after it was released in January. Following the song’s release — and the rumored drama that followed — the HSMTMTS actress’ music was praised by some major stars. Eventually, she dropped the SOUR album in May, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

Once wrapping up “Drivers License” on the school’s football field, Olivia was joined by a marching band and crowd of fans for her final song of the night: “Good 4 U.”

The premiere of SOUR Prom came days after Olivia shared via social media that she had officially graduated high school. “Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs),” she shared on Instagram when announcing the livestreamed event. We’re so glad to have attended!

