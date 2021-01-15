It’s safe to say that going to prom is a seriously monumental moment in everyone’s lives. From getting dressed up in a gorgeous dress to seeing your crush in a swoon-worthy tuxedo to dancing the night away with your friends, it’s definitely a night that everyone who goes will remember for the rest of their lives.

Well guys, this may come as a shock, but even some of your favorite stars have gone to prom! Yep, celebrities like Bella Thorne, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Taylor Lautner, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Ariel Winter and Harry Styles have all been to prom and experienced the excitement. But on the flip side, there are plenty of Hollywood names who haven’t had the chance to go, and they’re pretty bummed about it.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars who never got to go prom.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.