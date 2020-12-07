Just ahead of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special release, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini and Dara Reneé caught up with J-14 to put their impressions skills to the test. The Disney+ stars took turns pretending to be other characters from their show while the others guessed who they were impersonating! Make sure to watch our exclusive video above and check out High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special when it hits Disney+ on Friday, December 11.

