It looks like the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator wants Zac Efron to make an appearance in the show just as much as fans do!

Showrunner Tim Federle recently revealed whether or not viewers can expect to see any familiar faces when new episodes return to Disney+. He also admitted that when HSMTMTS was first developed, no one from the original High School Musical franchise was supposed to make an appearance. Now, these cameos have become such a big part of the show.

“When we came up with the concept of the show, and I was like, ‘Look, it’s a group of new theatre students at this school’, I didn’t want us to have to get any of the original cast members. I wanted the show to kind of stand on its own two feet,” he explained to DigitalSpy in an exclusive interview.

That quickly changed when stars like Lucas Grabeel and KayCee Stroh showed interest in the reboot.

“Someone like Lucas is so iconic for a generation, and still has such a brilliant singing voice, that I went to him pretty hard, and kind of got on my hands and knees, and said, ‘Just have coffee with me. I’m going to talk you through this, and tell you why it’s not like you’re going back to high school, but rather like passing the baton’,” he said. “For KayCee Stroh, who was hired locally on the original movies, and she remains — I mean, she has a big online presence. She’s still a beautiful dancer, and she lives in Salt Lake.”

Although, in Tim’s opinion, it might be “a little early” to invite any original cast members onto set for season two, there is one person that’s at the the top of his wish list.

“I’m always looking to expand the kind of guest star cast, just because I think it’s so fun to see people pop up on the show,” he said. “If you happen to be out and see Zac Efron, please mention it to him. I’d love for him to give me a call.”

