It’s happening! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has officially kicked off filming on their third season, and the East High Wildcats are gearing up to perform Frozen as their summer musical.

This time around, Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), Matt Cornett (E.J.), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Olivia Rose Keegan (Lily) and more will be headed to Camp Shallow Lake in California for a “high-stakes production” of Frozen. According to a press release, the summer musical is set to “determine who is ‘best in snow'” and will include music from the Frozen, High School Musical and Camp Rock franchises.

The show first premiered via the Disney+ streaming service in November 2019 and became a total phenomenon with its talented cast and original songs. Not to mention, it’s a stunning recreation of the iconic Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical. When season 2 premiered in May 2021, the high schoolers took on Beauty and the Beast to try and win an Alan Menken Award, which is awarded to high school musical productions. It was announced that the show would return for a third season in September 2021.

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” creator and executive producer Tim Federle said in a statement at the time.

Following the success of her solo music career throughout 2021, it was unclear whether Olivia would return to her role as Nini.

“I really don’t know where my career’s going to go in the next five years or in the next 10,” the “Drivers License” songstress told GQ in August 2021. “I’m really grateful that I get to be [acting and singing] now. I just think it’s about finding projects and writing songs I feel really passionate about.”

Months later, while speaking with the Los Angeles Times in December 2021, Olivia confirmed her involvement in the third season. Of course, she’s not the only cast member set to return. But, perhaps the biggest news is which major stars are set to join the cast during season 3. Original HSM star Corbin Bleu, ZOMBIES actress Meg Donnelly, Hannah Montana alum Jason Earles, I Didn’t Do It star Saylor Bell and newcomer Adrian Lyles will be making their debut as the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake.

Scroll through our gallery to meet all the new characters.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.