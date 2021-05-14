The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series revealed their funniest behind-the-scenes stories with J-14 exclusively! Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Andrew Barth Feldman, Roman Banks and Olivia Rose Keegan talked all things season 2 and shared every hilarious things that went down when the cameras weren’t rolling, including TikTok dances and a lot of laughter. Be sure to watch the video above and stream HSMTMTS season 2 on Disney+, out now.

