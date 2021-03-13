There might not be anyone who loves Harry Styles more than Miley Cyrus! The former Disney Channel star has been sharing her love for the ex-One Direction member for years.

In December 2020, she solidified her love for the “Sign of the Times” crooner while playing a game of “Would You Rather?” during an appearance on the U.K.’s Heart FM radio station. When given the option to choose between kissing Justin Bieber or Harry, the Hannah Montana alum went with the latter.

“Harry Styles, he’s looking really good,” Miley said, noting that she’s “into” his fashion sense. “And we have very similar taste. Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense.”

This wasn’t the first time Miley thought about kissing Harry. In January 2013, she sent both 1D and Hannah Montana fans into a frenzy when sharing a photo alongside a cardboard cutout of the curly-haired cutie. “All I want for my birrffffday is a big booty hoe. All @noahcyrus wants for her BIRFFFDAY is @harry_styles,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

That same year, Harry dressed up as Miley for Halloween. The British signer wore nude-colored shorts, held a foam finger and replicated her MTV Video Music Awards performance from the same year. Years later, when celebrating “Miley-Ween” on Instagram, she shared a photo of Harry in the iconic costume.

“Just what the world needed … more Miley’s. More trouble,” she captioned a series of photos in October 2019 that showed fellow celebrities dressed up as her for Halloween, Harry’s photo was first.

Over the years, the pair have crossed paths a few times. In fact, they even snapped a photo together at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards! But it wasn’t until March 2021 until fans realized how deep Miley’s love for Harry actually goes. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer uploaded a selfie on social media holding a magazine titled: “The Ultimate Guide to Harry Styles.”

“CONSIDER THIS BOUGHT,” she captioned the snap. “Adding to my HS collection immediately.”

Days later, she shared a video on TikTok dedicated to “the Harry stans.” Set to “Watermelon Sugar,” Miley posted a clip of herself applying sunscreen while laying out in a bikini. Then, that same month, she posed for a series of black-and-white Instagram photos with the caption, “Harry Styles took these photos.”

Although it’s unclear whether or not these two musicians have actually been hanging out, one thing’s for sure, Miley’s obsession with Harry is super relatable. Scroll through our gallery to see every time Miley shared her love for Harry.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.