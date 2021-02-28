When One Direction made their X Factor debut in 2010, even some of your favorite celebrities couldn’t get enough of the boyband! Over the years, Hollywood’s biggest stars have totally fangirled and fanboyed because of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, and honestly, we don’t blame them.

Surprisingly, Halsey is one of the biggest 1D stans, ever! In fact, she recorded a video sharing her love for the boys, and it resurfaced on Twitter in February 2020. “I kid you not when I saw videos of their live performances, I cried,” she said in the throwback clip. “It was the worst moment of my life because now I’m trapped in this eternal fanbase.”

All these years later, and she’s still a Directioner. When the band celebrated their 10-year anniversary in July 2020, Halsey shared a social media tribute. “Big fish little fish cardboard box,” Halsey wrote on Twitter, referencing a song the boys sang during their Take Me Home Tour in 2013. “Don’t ever let anyone make you feel sh–ty for listening to boybands. Boybands are tight.”

Just like the songstress, Bella Thorne, Zendaya, Ed Sheeran, Maia Mitchell, Miley Cyrus and more have all shared their love for One Direction. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the band’s biggest celebrity fans!

