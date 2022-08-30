Niall Horan made his relationship with girlfriend Amelia Woolley red carpet official in September 2021, nearly a year after news of their romance first broke. So, are the pair still together? Keep reading to see details on Niall and Amelia’s relationship!

Are Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley Still Together?

As Niall and Amelia aren’t very public about their relationship on social media, many fans were worried that the two might have broken things off behind-the-scenes. However, the couple was seen out together as recent as June 2022. Niall and Amelia were seen walking arm in arm during a day out in London on June 19.

When Did Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley Start Dating?

Amelia was Niall’s first girlfriend following his split from actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, after the former couple went their separate ways in 2018 after over a year together. Following their short-lived romance, the pair wrote a few songs about each other — a full year after their breakup, Hailee released a song called “Wrong Direction,” and fans were convinced that the entire song was about her relationship with Niall.

Based on the lyrics, Hailee seemingly called out an ex-boyfriend — rumored to be the One Direction singer — for cheating on her. In the track, Hailee sings about how she was mistaken when thinking that their love was perfect. Hailee never revealed who the song was about.

Following Hailee and Niall’s relationship, the former boy bander was first spotted with Amelia on a series of Instagram Stories posted by his friends in early summer 2020. At the time, the Daily Mail reported that the two were more than just friends with sources telling the publication that “lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.”

“He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on – and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal,” the insider shared at the time. “Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased.”

Amelia, 25, was a fashion buyer for the shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood until February 2021. Now, her LinkedIn profile lists her as an Account Manger for the Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I.

