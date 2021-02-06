Calling all One Direction fans — this one’s for you! Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson became fast friends after the five-piece boyband was formed on the X Factor in 2010, and since then, the British singers have continued to redefine BFF goals.

Throughout their years on tour together, the duo constantly had the best time while on stage and behind the scenes. To this day, 1D fans are still obsessed with their friendship. In fact, some even “shipped” the boys together romantically, though both have confirmed that there’s no truth to the ongoing Larry Stylinson rumors.

“It’s one of these things that people love to buy into, but in reality obviously there’s no truth to it. Obviously,” Louis told U.K.’s The Sun in 2017 after being asked about, what he called, “a conspiracy.”

Despite the band having gone their separate ways in August 2015 to pursue solo careers, Harry and Louis have still stayed close. They may not hang out as much as they used to, but the singers will always be friends!

If you love the One Direction boys as much as we do, take a walk down memory lane and relive Harry and Louis’ friendship from the beginning.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.