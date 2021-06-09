The former One Direction boys have publicly reflected on their days as part of the boyband since going on hiatus in 2015.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were put together on the X Factor in 2010, and went on to become the world’s biggest boyband. While they had some ups and downs over the years, all five members have remembered their time in the group pretty positively.

“I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it,” Harry, for one, told Vogue in November 2020. “But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in … I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

While the other boys have echoed his sentiments in various interviews, some of them have gotten more honest about dealing with the die-hard fans and the dark parts of fame.

“I struggled with the idea of, ‘Why won’t you just let us out?'” Niall recalled during a March 2021 appearance on the “People, Just People” podcast, noting that fans would be “banging on car windows.”

He continued, “But, you can’t get inside the brain of a fan, and now I completely get it, but at the time, you’re like, ‘You’re our age. Just let us out.'”

While Niall’s issues came with the constant barrage of fans following them from city to city, Liam, on the other hand, said he hit “rock bottom” during his 1D days while coping with the pressure of being famous.