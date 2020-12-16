After they were put into One Direction together, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson instantly hit it off. Yep, as fans know, the guys (along with Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik) all auditioned for The X Factor as solo artists, but were eventually put into a band together by Simon Cowell. And right away, the “Sign of the Times” crooner and the “Walls” singer became the best of friends!

Throughout their time in the band, Louis and Harry constantly goofed off together, had the cutest little interactions during interviews and shared the sweetest moments on stage, and everyone was living for it! Get this, you guys — they even lived together at one point, and some fans are convinced that they also got a few matching tattoos to commemorate their relationship (although that’s still speculation).

Some people even started to believe that they were secretly dating, despite the fact that Louis was in a relationship with Eleanor Calder at the time. In the end, both guys denied that anything romantic went on between them, and in a 2017 interview, Louis claimed that the “conspiracy” theories eventually made them grow apart.

“It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy,” the 28-year-old explained, when he was asked why they weren’t as close anymore. “When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now. I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love. It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable.”

One Direction’s former hairstylist Lou Teasdale even opened up about the rumors surrounding Harry and Louis. During a December 2020 interview on the “Sex, Lies & DM Slides” podcast, she said “millions of girls” still ask about the boys’ relationship, noting that it was a “huge thing” among fans.

We decided it’s time to take a look back at all their adorable interactions, so prepare to get emotional. Let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we? Scroll through our gallery to relive Louis and Harry’s cutest friendship moments from over the years.

