It all started out with a song cover! Harry Styles and Lizzo became total BFFs after the former One Direction crooner covered one of her songs.

In December 2019, Harry appeared in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and put his own spin on Lizzo’s song “Juice.” Months later, the songstress returned the favor and covered “Adore You” during her own appearance at the radio studio.

“My favorite British import would be Harry Styles,” Lizzo said while chatting with fans at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. “I’ve been listening to the entire album, Fine Line is my jam. I listen to it in the morning, on the plane, so I already sing the songs, and now I get to do it with a live band my way.”

From there, the duo continued their friendship at various awards shows, including the 2020 BRIT Awards where they held hands during the ceremony. Lizzo even planted a smooch on the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s hand. Of course, their constant social media interactions and real-life appearances together have led fans to hope that there may be a collaboration between the two.

“I think she’s amazing,” Harry said of the “Truth Hurts” musician while appearing on TODAY in February 2020. “I think she’s such a great artist. I think, as a fan, what you want an artist to be is themself, and I think she’s someone who’s just herself and she makes amazing music. It’s really feel good and I think that’s what people need right now. I think she’s great.”

As for whether or not there was a song between the two in the works, Harry played coy and said, “Maybe.”

Lizzo, for her part, also addressed possible collaboration rumors during an interview with U.K.’s Capital FM.

“Honestly, that’s so funny you say that,” she said. “I feel like it would be a love duet. You know, we both have so much love for each other and we love to sing about love. But we’re also very happy-go-lucky if you think about ‘Juice’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ you know what I mean? We could do that too.”

Gushing over their friendship, the Michigan native added, “That’s what I love about that — it’s like anything could come out of it.”

Although the two Grammy winners have yet to confirm or announce anything, their fans are hoping for the best! Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Lizzo and Harry’s legendary friendship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.