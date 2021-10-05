A world without Harry Styles, we can’t imagine what that would be like! The singer kicked off his series of Love of Tour concerts in September 2021, and he’s been making headlines with his onstage antics ever since.

Fans definitely don’t need more of a reason to adore him, but Harry has proved that he’ll walk through fire for everyone who attends one of his live shows — or, at least, the ones who bring memorable signs. Every night fans gather in front of the stage in the aptly named Watermelon and Cherry pits for a glimpse at the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner. While some throw sunflowers, others bring signs, some of which have caught Harry’s attention. Perhaps one of the most memorable signs being one that read: “Should I text him?”

Obviously, the One Direction alum then launched into some well-deserved dating advice to the crowd in Michigan, which was caught on video and shared via social media.

“I have a question: Is he nice to you?” Harry asked the fan. “In my opinion. If you should [text him], this isn’t even a question. If you’re wondering if we’re playing games? If you’re wondering, should I text him? Should I not text him? Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double texting, that’s a whole risky business … It’s a whole thing. My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!”

He’s since launched into a monologue about why a fans’ boyfriend should propose, participated in a pregnant fan’s gender reveal and sung “Happy Birthday” more than once. He’s even appeased a few returning concertgoers by adding the previously missing song “To Be So Lonely” to the setlist. Among all the dancing and singing during his shows, Harry thanks fans for following protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — all attendees must show proof of the COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask. He also shares an emotional speech with the crowd about getting a chance to return to the stage after a year of no live shows.

If that isn’t enough, there have also been some famous faces in the audience throughout Love of Tour. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter at one of the New York City shows, while Harry also congratulated Halsey — who was in the crowd — while singing “Kiwi.” During the October 2021 concert, he changed to lyrics from “I’m having your baby” to “You just had a baby” while pointing at the singer.

Scroll through our gallery to see some of Harry’s best viral Love on Tour moments.

