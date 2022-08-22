Taking over the Big Apple! When Harry Styles isn’t busy playing his 15 Love on Tour shows at Madison Square Garden, the singer is taking in the sights of New York City. Fans have snapped photos of the “As It Was” crooner while out and about in N.Y.C. — and sometimes he’s even with Olivia Wilde.

It’s no secret that Harry is a huge fan of N.Y.C. In fact, one of the songs on his debut album is even titled “Ever Since New York.” So, when it comes to spending an extended period of time in the big city, Harry knows his way around. He’s even spent some of the biggest moments of his career in New York.

“Over the last two-and-half years we all went through something,” the musician told the crowd during his One Night Only in New York concert in May 2022 to celebrate the release of his Harry’s House album. “Collectively we all went through something. Everyone went through something on their own; they had their own experience of what happened over the past couple of years. I have to say … this album saved me.”

He continued, “I don’t know what I would have done if I hadn’t been making this. I don’t think I would have been able to make this if it wasn’t for you creating an environment where I feel like I can and know that I can. I know it’s me that stands up on this stage, but I learn so much from you and I want to thank you so much.”

So, when it came to taking the record on the road, it was no surprise that Harry opted for a 15-night stay at Madison Square Garden that spans from August 20 to September 21.

“By the time we went out touring, I’d finished [Harry’s House] and I got to play those songs [from Fine Line] with the knowledge of what was next,” Harry told Zane Lowe on Apple Music about his 2021 tour. “I feel like I got to hide a secret this whole time.”

He joked, “When I went into rehearsals for the tour, I had just been mixing the new album, so I had been listening to it constantly. And I guess in the first rehearsal, I’m trying to remember the words. What are these songs?”

Now, fans are singing both sets of tunes at him every night! Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Harry in NYC amid Love on Tour.

