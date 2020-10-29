Once again, Harry Styles has proved that he’s too good for this world! The former One Direction singer left one of his biggest fans a series of handwritten messages while he hung out in her house, and even fed her fish.

In a now-viral Twitter post uploaded on October 28, 2020, by a Harry Styles Update account, a fan named Theadora shared a series of images (on her private Instagram account) that showed the “Sign of the Times” crooner in her home after experiencing car troubles. As per Harry’s note, Theadora’s dad helped him out and gave him a cup of tea while his vehicle was repaired. The worst part, Theadora wasn’t even home at the time!

“Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea,” he wrote, according to the images. “I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness.”

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting… 😶” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

He also signed a copy of his Fine Line album, writing, “Sending you all my love, I’m so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry.”

Stylers know that the singer’s slogan is “treat people with kindness,” which is exactly what he did, and continues to do. His missed interaction and handwritten notes to Theadora aren’t the only sweet things Harry’s done for a fan during his time in the spotlight. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of all the times Harry treated people with kindness.

