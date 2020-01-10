Los Angeles-based sports correspondent Rory Carroll had the sweetest interaction with Harry Styles. On Wednesday, January 8, the reporter responded to a Twitter thread that asked users to share their most “awkward or interesting celebrity reaction.”

Almost immediately, Rory went viral after he shared a story about the time he met the former One Direction singer. It turned out Harry watched his dog while he went inside a restaurant to pick up food. As if anyone needed another reason to believe that Harry is the most pure human in the world, this story proved it!

“I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy,” Rory wrote on Twitter. “Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy.”

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Rory recounted the interaction in depth and revealed that, at first, he was skeptical about leaving his dog with a stranger.

“I wouldn’t have let a stranger watch him and was prepared to say no when I first heard this English accent ask me if I needed help,” he explained. “When I saw it was Harry Styles I agreed since he seems like a decent, trustworthy guy.”

Along with his tweet, Rory shared a photo of the “Sign of the Times” singer and Oscar.

“When I went back outside I realized no one would believe me if I didn’t have a photo so I sheepishly asked for one and he was willing, which was cool,” he also told the website. “We shook hands, Harry went into the restaurant and that was that.”

Most importantly, Rory revealed that Harry was an amazing dogsitter!

“I could see Harry and Oscar through the windows of the restaurant while I waited inside and Harry was great, never looked at his phone and kept his focus on Oscar.”

