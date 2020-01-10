It’s official, Harry Styles is One Direction‘s biggest fan! The Fine Line crooner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just after his second studio album was released, and a new video from his appearance was just released. In the clip, the 25-year-old singer sat next to host Ellen DeGeneres and together they played a game of “Burning Questions.”

For those who don’t know, the hilarious game requires celebrity guests to answer random questions and hit a big red buzzer after they respond. With Harry’s wit and great humor, the results were amazing.

First, Ellen asked Harry if he prefers boxers or briefs when it comes to undergarments. After the host had to explain the difference between the two, he ultimately went with briefs. Secondly, Harry revealed his three favorite body parts on a woman.

“Eyes, smile….and character,” the “Sign of the Times” singer said with an adorable smirk.

He then admitted that the last lie he told was wanting to play this game (LOL) and when it comes to his greatest fear, it’s dying.

“That was dark,” he joked after answering the question.

As the game went on, he also revealed that he meditates when he can’t sleep, he’s currently single and had his first kiss at 12 years old. Perhaps the funniest answer came when Ellen asked Harry to share his guilty pleasure.

“Working out to One Direction,” he replied without missing a beat.

Fans also learned that Harry’s first celebrity crush was Jennifer Aniston, he would be a florist if he wasn’t a singer and he even shared his favorite curse word with the crowd.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Harry spilled some major tea on a talk show. When he hosted The Late Late Show on December 10, 2019, the singer played a hilarious game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

