Please take a moment to try to imagine how iconic it would be if Harry Styles and Adele collaborated on a song. They’re two super talented singers and songwriters, so that would seriously be a dream come true, right? Well, that might become a reality because the two star were just spotted hanging out, and some fans are convinced that they’re working on some new music together!

Get this — the “Hello” singer and the former One Direction member are both currently on vacation in Anguilla (which is a gorgeous island in the Caribbean), and some eagle-eyed fans photographed the pair catching some rays together on the beach. Later, an eyewitness spotted them grabbing lunch, where they were joined by talk show host James Corden.

So are these two releasing a new song together? Well, the “Sign Of the Times” crooner recently dropped his second solo album, Fine Line, so he likely isn’t working on any new music at the moment. Adele, on the other hand, hasn’t released any songs since 2015, and it’s been reported that she’s currently hard at work on her new tunes.

A source told People Magazine, “She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

To add to the speculation, Harry’s also made it pretty clear in the past that he’s a big fan of the 31-year-old.

“I think she leads by example. She’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest,” the 25-year-old previously gushed. “The thing with her is she’s a different thing. She’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

Guess fans will have to wait and see!

