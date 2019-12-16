Although Harry Styles had no interest in therapy during his One Direction days, the singer just opened up about how talking to a professional has really helped him mentally.

“I go. Not every week. But whenever I feel I need it,” the 25-year-old revealed to the The Guardian after they asked if he ever went to therapy after his days in the boy band. “For a really long time I didn’t try therapy, because I wanted to be the guy who could say: ‘I don’t need it.’ Now I realize I was only getting in my own way. It helps.”

Harry also said that there’s an innate hunger within himself to try new things.

“I’ve definitely been wanting to learn stuff, try stuff. Things I didn’t grow up around. Things I’d always been a little bit skeptical about,” he said. “Like therapy, like meditation. All I need to hear is someone saying, ‘Apparently, it’s amazing’, and I’ll try it. When I was in Los Angeles once, I heard about juice cleanses. I thought, yeah, I’ll do a juice cleanse.”

The Fine Line crooner also opened up about his sexuality. Some fans have speculated that the One Direction member has dropped a few hints that he’s bisexual in his lyrics, so he addressed the rumors.

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer and protecting it and holding it back. It’s not a case of: I’m not telling you because I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: Oh, this is mine and it’s not yours,” he said when asked if he is bisexual.. “It’s: Who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: Who cares? Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No. In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.