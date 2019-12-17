As fans know, Liam Payne dropped his debut solo album LP1 on Friday, December 6. Upon the album’s release, the 26-year-old received major backlash from LQBTQ+ fans surrounding his new song “Both Ways” — seemingly details a sexual encounter with two women. Now, the singer has found himself in under fire once again after some fans were unhappy with comments Liam made about his former bandmate Harry Styles.

During a recent interview with The Face, the 26-year-old seemingly dissed the “Sign Of The Times” crooner and said that the two of them have become total opposites since One Direction went their separate ways in 2016.

“With Harry, there’s so much mystery around who he’s kind of become,” Liam explained. “I was actually genuinely looking at some pictures of him the other day, and I just thought, ​I don’t know what more I’d say to him other than, ​‘Hello’ and ​‘How are you?’ I mean, look at the stuff I put out, and the stuff Harry puts out. Polar opposite. I’m like the antichrist version of what Harry is.”

The “Stack It Up” singer was then asked about his true feelings on Harry’s foray into the fashion world.

“For me, it’s a case of fair play to him for doing what he f**king wants,” he said. “If he wants to wear one earring and go to the Met Gala wearing something unexpected, what of it? Fair f**king play. I couldn’t put myself in that. I’d look f**king… It’d look weird.”

Fans on social media were quick to point out that this isn’t the first time Liam shaded Harry’s style. Back in 2017, he told Glamour UK, that he would never want the Fine Line singer babysitting his son, Bear. Why? Because of how Harry would influence his style.

“I couldn’t rely on Harry ‘cos I feel like my child would come out dressed in something that I just wouldn’t understand,” he told the publication.

Although Harry has yet to respond to his former bandmates diss, the 25-year-old did get real about breaking down gender norms with his clothing choices.

“What women wear, what men wear — for me it’s not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies,’ I think, ‘Okay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though.’ I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier,” he told The Guardian in a recent interview.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.