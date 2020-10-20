After sporting his long curly locks for most of 2020, Harry Styles has officially chopped his hair off and debuted a shorter ‘do. Fans have dubbed his current look, the Dunkirk cut, which is a direct reference to Harry’s first acting role in 2017, when he starred as Alex in the Oscar-nominated World War II film Dunkirk.

Harry’s latest look first surfaced online on Monday, October 19, after fans ran into the former One Direction crooner, 26, in Los Angeles. The fans and Harry both sported masks as they posed for selfies, which have since gone viral.

“SO WE WENT FROM FRAT BOY HARRY TO DUNKIRK HARRY IN LIKE A WEEK — OKAY,” the fan captioned her Twitter photo.

SO WE WENT FROM FRAT BOY HARRY TO DUNKIRK HARRY IN LIKE A WEEK- OKAY pic.twitter.com/2xdRj1OKJl — rebecca🥝 she/her (@rebeccaaaaschw) October 19, 2020

These most recent snaps come a little over a month after Harry sported a long side-swooped hairstyle in a rare snap with a fan that was uploaded to one of his fan accounts on Twitter. “HIS HAIR” became a worldwide trend on Twitter on September 15, after the new photo that emerged online. Initially, some fans speculated that the longer hairstyle was for his role in the Olivia Wilde-directed movie Don’t Worry Darling, but now, they think the shorter cut is actually for the film.

In fact, some fans even uploaded two pictures of Harry on Twitter on October 20 and wondered if they were taken on the film’s set. As it turned out, the “Fine Line” singer was actually meeting up with musician Anderson Paak and his band, according to CapitalFM.

News first broke Harry was set to head back to the big screen on September 11. Just when Directioners thought all hope of seeing him in another movie was totally lost, Deadline reported that Harry is set to replace Shia LaBeouf in Don’t Worry Darling alongside actors Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Although the plot has been kept under wraps, the flick will be “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.”

