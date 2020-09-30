Former One Direction crooner Harry Styles is showing off his chest tattoos, and his fans are not mad about it! The singer, 26, was out and about in Italy while filming a new music video on Sunday, September 27, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Harry’s tatted chest was on full display as he ran along the country’s Amalfi Coast in a baggy button-down shirt that left little to the imagination. The Fine Line singer’s curly hair looked windswept as he stopped to take a breath after being filmed by a camera crew driving ahead of him.

This series of snaps came days after a few eagle-eyed fans spotted Harry driving a convertible around Italy on September 22. Some Twitter users speculated that he’s been hard at work filming a music video for his new single, “Golden.” Twitter fan account, Harry Styles Daily, shared a few clips of the cutie driving around while beeping at fans.

More of Harry driving in Italy today – September 22 (via opsmyri) pic.twitter.com/jJ3vbokF81 — HSD🍉 (@hsdaily) September 22, 2020

As fans know, Harry has been keeping busy these days. Aside from filming this upcoming visual, the singer reportedly has new music in the works. After his label Columbia Records teased that they have “a few more things up our sleeve for the rest of the year” while speaking to Music Week on Monday, September 28, fans are convinced that Harry will be dropping something new in the near future.

“Giving the fans mysteries to unravel has been an important part of the campaign, so we’re going to keep our cards close to our chests for now,” the label added while discussing the “successful” marketing campaign for his December 2019 album Fine Line.

Other than music, Harry also has a budding acting career on the horizon. It was first reported that he would make his return to the big screen in the Olivia Wilde-directed movie, Don’t Worry Darling on September 11. Just when Directioners thought all hope of seeing him in another movie was totally lost, Deadline reported that Harry is set to replace Shia LaBeouf in the flick alongside actors Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Although the plot has been kept under wraps, Don’t Worry Darling will be “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.”

It’s also been reported that Harry is in talks to star in another film, called My Policeman, according to Deadline. The movie — based off a novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts — will be set in the 1990s “when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.”

Harry’s foray back to the big screen comes three years after telling Sky News that he would be retiring from acting after starring as Alex in the 2017 Oscar-nominated World War II film Dunkirk.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk … I’d do this one again, but it may be one and done … I’d do this one again,” Harry said at the time. “I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.”

