He’s done it again! Harry Styles went viral after giving a fan a big thumbs up during a rare outing to the grocery store in a TikTok posted on Sunday, September 20.

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Kid the Wiz met the One Direction crooner, 26, in Hollywood, according to the clip, and showed off his infamous “hat trick.”

“We’re out here with Harry Styles,” Kid the Wiz, 24, said as the singer held up his right thumb. “Check it out, bro.”

Then, the social media sensation and dancer performed the “hat trick,” where he flips his hat on his head without using his hands.

“Oh, s–t,” Harry responded, looking blown away by the trick. The video came to an end after the two shook hands.

“Harry Styles wasn’t ready,” the TikTok video caption reads. It has since racked up over one million likes and has been reposted on both Instagram and Twitter.

The dancer also shared an image of himself and Harry inside the Los Angeles grocery store and, yes, the “Sign of the Times” singer was still holding a big thumbs up!

“Legendary Moment That Is Now #Viral,” Kid the Wiz captioned his post on Tuesday, September 22. “@HarryStyles & His Thumb Is Still Up.”

Days later, a few eagle-eyed fans spotted Harry driving a convertible in Italy. Some Twitter users speculated that he’s filming a music video for his new single, “Golden.”

Twitter fan account, Harry Styles Daily, shared a few clips of the curly-haired cutie driving around while beeping at fans.

More of Harry driving in Italy today – September 22 (via opsmyri) pic.twitter.com/jJ3vbokF81 — HSD🍉 (@hsdaily) September 22, 2020

As fans know, Harry has been keeping busy these days. News hit the web that he would make his return to the big screen in the Olivia Wilde-directed movie, Don’t Worry Darling on September 11. Just when Directioners thought all hope of seeing him in another movie was totally lost, Deadline reported that Harry is set to replace Shia LaBeouf in the flick alongside actors Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Although the plot has been kept under wraps, Don’t Worry Darling will be “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.”

It’s also been reported that Harry is in talks to star in another film, called My Policeman, according to Deadline. The movie — based off a novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts — will be set in the 1990s “when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.”

Actress Lily James — who starred in the 2015 live-action Cinderella — is also in talks to star alongside Harry, the publication reported.

Harry’s foray back to the big screen comes three years after telling Sky News that he would be retiring from acting after starring as Alex in the 2017 Oscar-nominated World War II film Dunkirk.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk … I’d do this one again, but it may be one and done … I’d do this one again,” Harry said at the time. “I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.”

