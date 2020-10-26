It’s official, Harry Styles has done it again! The former One Direction crooner dropped the highly anticipated music video for his latest single “Golden” on October 26, 2020, and it’s everything the fans never knew they needed!

Filmed as he ran along Italy’s Amalfi Coast in September 2020 while wearing a baggy button-down shirt that left little to the imagination, Harry’s tatted chest was on full display for almost the entire three-minute visual. The Fine Line singer’s curly hair was windswept as he danced to the upbeat tune while walking around the countryside. In one scene, Harry seemed to serenade two unsuspecting citizens who were sitting in their car. Leaning on the hood, Harry looked through the windshield and sang to them as they waved back.

While chatting with AP Entertainment about the “Golden” video, the “Lights Up” singer said he hoped that the music video will “cheer a couple of people up” before noting that it “cheered him up.”

“It’s one of the first songs when I was making the album and it’s always been a source of joy for me,” Harry continued. “And I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that.”

To celebrate the joyous occasion, J-14 decided to look back at all the music videos Harry Styles has released over the years. Scroll through our gallery for a complete ranking of his solo singles and their visuals.

