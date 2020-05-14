Prepare yourselves, people, because Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar” music video is finally on its way! That’s right, the song’s title trended worldwide on Wednesday, May 13, after fans started to notice that a Twitter account called Visit Eroda — dedicated to the fictional island, which acted as the setting for the singer’s “Adore You” video — started responding to follower’s tweets with watermelon emojis. Naturally, people started to speculate that they were teasing the upcoming visual.

But that’s not all! Along with the seemingly cryptic tweets, Harry’s entire Do You Know Who You Are? website took on a watermelon theme. Now, when a fan enters their name, the inspirational message they receive even seems to be themed around summer and fruit — pretty suspicious, if you ask us!

As fans know, back in January, the former One Direction singer was spotted on a beach in Malibu filming the music video while wearing a full yellow and floral print ensemble. Some people even caught Harry launching a full watermelon into the ocean, fueling speculation at the time that he was filming a video for the fan-favorite track. Others even noticed Pitbull on the same beach, which means he might be making an appearance in the soon-to-be released video.

After these photos surfaced, Harry dished about the “Watermelon Sugar” video during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up, and said he wasn’t sure when it would be released.

“A few more weeks, a couple months maybe. We just kind of finished it, and I’m really excited about it. So, I’m looking forward to putting it out,” the 26-year-old teased at the time.

Well, as of right now, we don’t exactly know when the final product will be released, but we’re seriously hoping it’s soon. A few scenes of Harry on the beach could really brighten our day.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.