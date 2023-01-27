It happens to the best of us. No, seriously, Harry Styles has ripped his pants just like the rest of us — and he’s not the only celebrity who has had pretty embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions. From BTS‘ Jung Kook to Camila Cabello, keep reading for all the celebs who’ve experienced clothing malfunctions.

On January 26, 2023, Harry went viral after he ripped his pants while he was singing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” to his Inglewood, California, audience. After making a shocked face at the crowd, the singer covered the tear with his hands and jokingly rolled his eyes at his bandmates. He then finished up the performance while wearing a towel around his body, which he switched out for a LGBTQ+ pride flag later on.

On top of that embarrassing moment, Harry’s first celebrity crush, Jennifer Aniston, was in the crowd and saw the whole thing play out. “Harry’s first ever celebrity crush (jennifer aniston) is in the audience tonight and he F–KING RIPPED HIS PANTS in front of her,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added, “If I were Harry, just thinking about ripping my pants in front of Jennifer Aniston would send me into early retirement.” LOL.

Along with Harry, another celeb also had a similar wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage: BTS’ Jung Kook. The singer was in the middle of performing “FAKE LOVE” with the rest of his bandmates in November 2021, during their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA shows at SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles. Stylists turned up the heat for Jung Kook’s look, as he wore a deep V blazer, without a shirt underneath.

As he started to perform, it became clear that his shirt’s buttons had come undone, exposing nearly his entire chest. Throughout the dance, he attempted to button up during slower moving parts of the song, without much success — but he still put on quite the performance and didn’t stop dancing once. What a professional!

Harry and Jung Kook aren’t the only artists who have experienced wardrobe malfunctions while on stage. Scroll through the gallery to see all of the celebs who have dealt with wardrobe malfunctions.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.