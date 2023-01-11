They’re over! Celebrity couples are a headlining topic — and even more so when they break up. Already, 2023 has a few celebrity splits under its belt, from Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Keep reading to see all of the 2023 celebrity break ups so far.

Kylie and Travis’ split is one that no one was very surprised about as the two have been on and off for years. On January 7, 2023, J-14 confirmed that the couple split after rekindling their relationship back in February 2020.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told the Us Weekly. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Additionally, an insider told Life & Style that Kylie “has been leaning” on sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian a lot lately. “They’re all single and raising kids. Finding a good partner isn’t easy, which they’ve all bonded over.”

The on-and-off-again couple welcomed their first child, Stormi, secretly in February 2018, and their second child in 2021. Their first public breakup was announced in October 2019. “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source explained to Us Weekly at the time. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Speculation that the duo might have reconciled sparked in May 2021 when Jenner was seen at one of Travis’ concerts. Fast forward August 2021, and it was revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was expecting her second child with the rapper.

The celebrity breakups of 2023 come after a year of splits in 2022 for couples like Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff and Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck. Harry and Olivia broke up after their relationship of two years in November 2022.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source confirmed to People, who first reported the split on November 18. “They’re still very close friends,” they added, adding that the split was an “amicable decision.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the biggest celebrity breakups this year.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.