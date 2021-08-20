True love! Noah Beck can’t stop gushing over girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio.

After months of speculation, the TikTok stars officially started dating in September 2020.

“There was this lifeguard tower that we always used to sit at, and just talk and stuff,” Noah explained during a YouTube video a month later. “So, basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. I brought s’mores … I got some stuff out of the trunk, decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that. I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there, and she knew what was happening, I think. And then I just popped the question [to be my girlfriend]!”

The duo has since become the TikTok world’s most swoon-worthy couple.

“I am public with Noah, which is really cool,” Dixie told fans on a November 2020 episode of her “2 Chix” podcast. “Did not want it to come out the way that it did … I was happy and mad at the same time. I was mad that I didn’t get to make the decision because I like being in charge and making all my own decisions, but it was also kind of cute because I know he really cares about me and it was nice, and I’m happy with it.”

Since making the decision to share their relationship publicly, both Dixie and Noah have shared tons of adorable photos together via Instagram and even walked some red carpets as a couple. The “Psycho” songstress made a special appearance on her boyfriend’s AwesomenessTV show Noah Beck Tries Things.

“It was great,” Noah told J-14 exclusively in January 2021 about working alongside Dixie in a professional capacity. “Definitely felt more serious because you have all the cameras on you. When it’s just us in our homes shooting TikToks, we can be a bit goofier and just be ourselves. But there’s a structure and timelines when you’re on a set.”

Of course, the internet heartthrob has also spoken about marriage with his other half!

“I can definitely see myself marrying Dixie, and that’s the goal,” Noah gushed to Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. “I don’t wanna waste my time. I don’t wanna be with someone if the intention is not to date to marry them. I think she’s my forever person.”

Scroll through our gallery to read all the sweet and romantic things Noah has said about dating Dixie.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.