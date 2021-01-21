TikTok’s own Noah Beck is officially a reality star! The Sway House member teamed up with his famous friends (James Charles, Larri Merritt, and Kenzie Ziegler among others) and AwesomenessTV for a new digital series called Noah Beck Tries Things.

“Noah Beck Tries Things follows me on the heels of my move to L.A. to be a full-time content creator,” the 19-year-old influencer told J-14 exclusively. “Across six episodes, my friends will help me learn more about the types of content creator experiences that L.A. has to offer. From making diss tracks to DIY crafts, I’m giving it all a try and having some fun along the way.”

He continued, “I think the most interesting thing I tried was gymnastics with Kelianne [Stankus]. Because I was an athlete, I think I gravitated to the physicality of it, and I’ve always wanted to be able to do flips and a back tuck.”

Before Noah’s TikTok reign, the Arizona native was a college athlete with dreams to become a professional soccer player. Once he went viral on TikTok, everything changed. Now, Noah has millions of followers on both the video-sharing app and Instagram. When it comes to his newfound fame, Noah said it feels “amazing,” “surreal” and “unexpected.”

“I feel truly blessed, and it’s like I’ve been strapped to a rocket ship since last summer,” he gushed. “Here’s hoping it only keeps going up.”

With internet heartthrob status comes a lot of attention from the ladies. But Noah doesn’t have to worry about that as he’s in a pretty public relationship with Dixie D’Amelio, who’s set to make an appearance on Noah Beck Tries Things. “It was great,” Noah told J-14 about working alongside his girlfriend in a more professional setting. “Definitely felt more serious because you have all the cameras on you. When it’s just us in our homes shooting TikToks, we can be a bit goofier and just be ourselves. But there’s a structure and timelines when you’re on a set.”

Other than just starring in the new show, Noah also codeveloped and executive produced the entire project. “It was a really cool experience to see the show come to life both behind the scenes and then finally shooting it,” the internet star said, noting that “acting is my focus right now.”

Between “pranking” the crew with his bestie Blake Gray while on set and abiding by “rigorous COVID safety protocols,” Noah regarded the entire reality show experience as something he “loved” and “definitely” wants to do more of in the future.

“I can’t wait to see what it’s like being a part of a full production for a studio film or something,” he said. “I’m embracing it all as it comes. I have my goals and my intentions set for this year, so now it’s time to get to work.”

As for what’s next from the former soccer star, Noah said fans will have to “tune in to find out” if he really found his “thing” in L.A. during Noah Beck Tries Things, which premieres on all AwesomenessTV’s platforms on Friday, January 22 at 7 a.m. PST.

