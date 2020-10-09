Ever since TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio sparked major dating rumors in August, there seemed to be a lot of drama surrounding the former soccer star, 19, and his BFF Griffin Johnson.

Sway House member Griffin, 21, started dating Dixie, 19, in March. But they hit a rough patch in their relationship after cheating rumors hit the web in July, which they both previously denied. They announced their split in August and weeks later, she was spotted cozying up to Noah while out to dinner at Saddle Ranch Chop House in Los Angeles on August 29.

After months of speculation, Both Dixie and Noah finally confirmed their relationship, and fans freaked out!

“We are dating,” Dixie told Thomas Petrou in a YouTube video uploaded on October 6.

Noah revealed their relationship during an interview with AwesomenessTV on October 5.

“I am dating Dixie D’Amelio,” he revealed. “Dixie’s amazing, she’s an awesome girl! It’s been really fun and I’m excited for the future with her.”

The Sway House boys have stayed friendly with Noah and they’ve all assured fans that there’s no bad blood. Griffin also reacted to the news of his ex’s new relationship on October 6.

“Good for them. Good for them,” he said when asked how he feels about their relationship.

Before confirming their romance, when the paparazzi asked Dixie and Noah about their rumored relationship, she responded by claiming that they were just “BFFs.” The pair was spotted out together multiple times and Noah even carried Dixie on his back during a trip to the beach. During the “Be Happy” songstress’ music video, she and Noah shared a pretty steamy kiss.

Following the music video’s release, Griffin seemingly slammed his ex-girlfriend with a new song called “Convenient,” released on September 20. In the lyrics, the influencer never mentioned Dixie and Noah by name, but appeared to make reference to their rumored relationship with the line: “You said you’re just friends but you’re wearing his clothes.”

So, where does Noah and Griffin’s friendship actually stand? Is there drama between Noah and any other Sway House members? J-14 decided to do a major investigation and break down exactly what’s going on between these TikTokers. Scroll through our gallery to find out if Noah is still friends with the Sway House boys following his rumored romance with Dixie.

