He’s setting the record straight! Noah Beck recently addressed rumors that he’s dating Charli D’Amelio, and according to the TikTok star himself, “I’m just doing me right now.”

For those who missed it, fans have been seriously obsessed with the idea of this possible relationship, after he was caught liking some her pics. But from the looks of it, there’s no truth to the rumors just yet. When he was asked about their possible relationship while talking to paparazzi, Noah addressed the speculation head-on.

“Who am I not shipped with right now,” the 19-year-old said, before clarifying that he like’s all his friends’ social media posts — not just Charli’s.

As fans know this came just a few days after Bryce Hall sparked relationship rumors between Noah and James Charles. On July 15, after Bryce uploaded a new YouTube video and told fans that James was filming a video with Noah because, “I think Noah and James are dating.” Naturally, fans went wild with this information. Then, James uploaded a TikTok video of himself dancing with Noah and, of course, the internet went into a frenzy!

But after a few reaction videos to their TikTok hit the web, Noah spoke out and set the record straight.

“Bruh, we are just two friends dancing and smiling,” he wrote.

In another comment he clarified, “I am straight. I love James, but yes, I’m straight.”

Despite all the speculation about his dating life, it seems like the heartthrob might actually be single. According to a video fellow TikTok star Alex Warren uploaded on July 11, some Hype House members attempted to set Noah up on a blind date in order to find him a girlfriend. In the end, it turned out to be just a prank, but the vlog gave fans a little more insight into the internet star’s dating life.

So, will Noah actually end up dating a major star just like himself? Only time will tell!

