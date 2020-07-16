Sorry, guys, but from the looks of it, there’s nothing romantic going on between Noah Beck and James Charles. Yep, the TikTok star set the record straight after Bryce Hall sparked relationship rumors between him and the YouTube star.

For those who missed it, speculation first started on Wednesday, July 15, after Bryce uploaded a new YouTube video and told fans that James was filming a video with Noah because, “I think Noah and James are dating.” Naturally, fans went wild with this information. Then, James uploaded a TikTok video of himself dancing with Noah and, of course, the internet went into a frenzy!

After a few reaction videos to their TikTok hit the web, Noah spoke out and set the record straight.

“Bruh, we are just two friends dancing and smiling,” he wrote.

In another comment he clarified, “I am straight. I love James, but yes, I’m straight.”

In one final comment, Noah responded to a fan who wrote, “They definitely make fun of him for being gay and he thinks it’s a joke.”

“Bro, we are all such good friends with James. Once again, I’m not [trying to] be rude, but [please] stop assuming things when you have no idea,” the 19-year-old clapped back.

As fans know, this came just after fellow Sway House member, Blake Gray posted an Instagram Stories snap teasing the influencer squad’s upcoming collaboration with James. Yep, Blake, Noah, Bryce, Jaden Hossler, Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson were all photographed in the makeup mogul’s filming studio.

“Filming with this sister,” Blake captioned the since-expired picture that was reposted on TikTok Room.

OK, we’re seriously here for this and hope that his collaboration drops, like, super soon! As fans know this isn’t the first time James teamed up for a video with some pretty famous TikTok stars. Previously, the YouTuber filmed with Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio and AdamRayOkay — whose real name is Adam Martinez. When they sat behind the camera with James, all the influencers spilled some serious tea, so we’re hoping for the same with these boys. Not only do we want to hear all their Sway House secrets, but watching them do James’ makeup would be pretty cool, too!

