For those obsessed with the app TikTok, you’ve probably heard of the new groups of influencers called Hype House, Sway House and Clubhouse — who have been taking the internet by storm lately. Yep, a bunch huge social media stars came together to form each of the epic squads, and they’re all anyone can talk about these days.

But with three different groups raising to fame at the same time, we know it can get a bit confusing trying to keep up with who makes up each of the squads. Especially since members have been joining and leaving left and right! That’s why we decided to break down the entire thing for you guys from start to finish!

So which influencers are in each of the squads? Has their been any drama between the groups? How were they started and what kinds of videos do they post? Here’s everything you need to know.

Scroll through our galley for a complete guide to TikTok’s Hype House, Sway House and Clubhouse.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.