It’s official, you guys, the remaining Hype House members have taken over the former Clout House home. That’s right, cofounder of the fan-favorite TikTok squad Thomas Petrou recently took to Instagram Stories and gave his one million followers a look inside the influencers’ extravagant, new house.

In a clip that was screenrecorded by fans and reposted to the TikTok Room Instagram account, followers could see the glass paneled house, which was originally made popular by Clout House digital creators like FaZe Clan, Ricegum and Sommer Ray.

Naturally, some fans were curious as to why the TikTok-famous squad decided to change homes in the first place. According to screenshots obtained by TikTok Room, Hype House member Ryland Storms replied to a fan that asked why they moved.

“Needed more space and something new,” he wrote back. He then added, “There might be a few more new members coming soon too.”

For those who missed it, fans are convinced that one of the “new members” Ryland mentioned is Indiana Massara. Yep, the 17-year-old Australian superstar, who is not only know for her stunning singing voice, but for her appearance in the Brat digital series Chicken Girls, recently fueled rumors that she’s moving into the Los Angeles-based mansion.

The actress uploaded a new TikTok video that showed a collection of photos of her surrounded by friends, and fans were quick to notice that a bunch of Hype House members were in the pics.

“I’m about to live with some of these people… Who do you think they are?” Indiana captioned the clip, which included snaps of her with some Hype House members.

Although she’s yet to confirm whether or not the rumors are true, the comment section on Indiana’s video was quickly flooded with fans asking whether or not she was joining the famed TikTok house. We guess only time will tell!

