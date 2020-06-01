From the looks of it, TikTok’s fan-favorite squad might have a brand new member. That’s right, fans are seriously convinced that Indiana Massara just joined the Hype House, so we broke it down for you!

For those who don’t know, the 17-year-old Australian superstar is not only know for her stunning singing voice, but for her appearance in the Brat digital series Chicken Girls, too. Now, Indiana has fueled rumors that she’s moving into the Los Angeles-based mansion. With over 2.8 million followers on the app and a close friendship with other Hype House members, it’s no surprise that fans think she’s joining the squad. But where did the speculation start, you ask? Well, the actress recently uploaded a new TikTok video that showed a collection of photos of her surrounded by friends, and fans were quick to notice that a bunch of Hype House members were in the pics.

“I’m about to live with some of these people… Who do you think they are?” Indiana captioned the clip, which included snaps of her with some Hype House members.

Although she’s yet to confirm whether or not the rumors are true, the comment section on Indiana’s video was quickly flooded with fans asking whether or not she was joining the famed TikTok house.

For those who don’t know, this fan speculation came just weeks after Charli and Dixie D’Amelio announced that they were leaving the Hype House. But that’s not all! Some people are also convinced that Addison Rae followed in the sisters’ footsteps and departed the squad after her ex-boyfriend and Sway House member Bryce Hall said the 19-year-old “doesn’t really like to associate” with the Hype House any more during a recent livestream.

“The Hype House. Charli and Dixie left and Addison doesn’t really like to associate with Hype House, so they really just kind of… I don’t know what they’re doing exactly,” he said in the clip, which was screenrecorded and reposted on the Instagram account TikTok Room.

Addison has yet to publicly respond to his comments

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.