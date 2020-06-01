Fans were left pretty shook on Saturday, May 30 when TikTok stars Jaden Hossler and Josh Richards announced that they were officially leaving the Sway House. So why are they saying goodbye to the internet famous group? Well, we broke down the real reason that they decided it was finally time to go.

So it turns out, the guys are leaving to focus on their music career instead!

“Hello everyone, please know how grateful I am for you all. Music has saved my life and I’m sure it has for many of you. With that, I have decided to dedicate my time and efforts to that side of my career. Josh and I have decided to take a hiatus from Sway,” Jaden wrote on Twitter. “We are excited for what’s to come, and thank you all for your support!”

“Just to inform you, Josh and I are very excited about the content we are about to bring to you guys! ALSO we are very hopeful and excited to use our platform to spread LOVE!” he continued.

“I would first like to express how important you guys are to me, you’ve all given me so much to be blessed for and a life that I’ve always dreamed of. With that, I have decided to focus on furthering my projects and ventures in the entrepreneurial, music, social media and artistic industry,” Josh added in a tweet of his own. “Jaden and I have decided to go on a hiatus from Sway. Love you all, and will always love my Sway family. I have a lot of really big announcements coming soon that I’m excited to share with you. I am stoked for what’s to come for @jadenhossler and I.”

“Jaden and I will still be creating hard content every day and staying active on all our platforms. Don’t you buds worry, exciting stuff coming soon!” he wrote in one last message.

We can’t wait to see what they’re working on! Fellow Sway House member Bryce Hall also took to Twitter to let fans know that there was definitely no bad blood between them.

“I know the boys are leaving… but don’t worry too much about it, there are way bigger things going on in the world right now and all we should be worrying about is that. Spread love and be safe in these terrible times,” he wrote.

As fnas know, their departure comes just weeks after Charli and Dixie D’Amelio announced that they were leaving their own TikTok squad, the Hype House.

“When the Hype House started to become more of a business, Charli and Dixie stepped away from that aspect. While their businesses are separate, their friendships with the members continue,” a rep for the D’Amelio sisters told The Hollywood Reporter.

