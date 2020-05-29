TikTok star Bryce Hall has returned to social media for the first time since his arrest, and he seemed completely unbothered by the event in his first post.

“Be grateful,” the influencer captioned two shots of him having fun on a tennis court, which were posted to Instagram on Thursday, May 28. In one of them, he even gave the camera the middle finger. He also posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories.

For those who missed it, Us Weekly reported that Bryce and his friend and fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler were both charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, which is a misdemeanor on Monday, May 25. Jaden was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 400 grams, which is a felony. The jail administrator for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the outlet that they both posted bail on Tuesday, May 26.

An alleged video of the arrest has also made its way around the web. The clip seemingly showed the two influencers (who are both members of the TikTok squad Sway House) getting pulled over by police and being detained. The boys were allegedly taking a road trip with some other members of the internet famous group at the time of their arrest.

After being released, Bryce tweeted, “I’m back,” while Jaden posted a message that read, “Hi.”

Both posts have since been taken down. Hours later, Jaden’s dad broke his silence on the situation.

“Hey TikTok folks, thanks for all the prayers for Jaden. Not gonna share a lot of details right now but Jaden and the boys are going to be OK,” John Wilson Hossler Jr. wrote in the comment section on TikTok. “More later.”

His message was quickly screenshotted and reposted by the Instagram account TikTok Room.

Some people have been tweeting that Bryce’s ex-girlfriend Addison Rae was the one to bail out the social media stars, although it’s unclear if this is true or not.

Addison Rae reportedly bailed Bryce Hall out of jail.

We will confirm this as soon as we can. #TikkerTokker — TikkerTokker – (TikTok Support Forum) (@TikkerTokker) May 26, 2020

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.