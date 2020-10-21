Ever since he first stepped onto the TikTok scene, Bryce Hall became a household name among those involved in influencer culture. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the internet sensation and Sway House member had some run-ins with the law, found himself embroiled in social media scandals and involved in multiple physical fights.

Most recently, Bryce was filmed getting into a brawl with restaurant staff at Cinco Mexican in Los Angeles, according to a video posted to TMZ on October 20, 2020. The influencer told the publication that the incident started while he and his buddies were vaping on the patio, which is illegal at restaurants in L.A.

After he was asked to leave the establishment, Bryce claimed he handed over his credit card to pay and asked “to get his credit card back more than 10 times.” Following his request, Bryce alleged that the restaurant manager told him, “No, get the f–k off the property.” The TikTok star alleged to TMZ that the manager tried to drag him out of the restaurant, which led to the physical altercation.

Sources told the website that it was actually Bryce and his friends who started the fight. TMZ reported that when they were asked to stop vaping, “Bryce allegedly blew smoke in a staffer’s face.” One employee named Bryce in the police report, according to TMZ, which reported that the restaurant staff member wants to press charges. When the police arrived, Bryce and his friends already left, and he claimed that he has “witnesses and video to back up his version of events.”

This incident comes weeks after Bryce and the Sway House boys were involved in another fight outside Mel’s Diner in Los Angeles on September 23, 2020. Previously, the YouTuber also came under fire for throwing parties amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was slammed online for past social media posts and more. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Bryce’s troubled past.

