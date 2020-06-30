According to Bryce Hall, no, he was not “making fun of Asian people” in his recent TikTok live. Some people slammed the social media star and accused him of mocking people of Asian descent, after a snap of him pulling his eyes back during the livestream went viral. But now, he has cleared the air once and for all.

I’m sorry i must have missed something about you becoming Asian all of a sudden??? @BryceHall pic.twitter.com/Etv1rfYD8S — jenny シ (@wwyitmruel) June 28, 2020

“People were saying that I was making fun of Asian people. First off, big shock by the way guys, I’m Asian,” the influencer explained in a new video, which was screenrecorded and reposted by the Instagram account TikTok Room. “Yeah, I know. A lot of you probably didn’t know that. Second, I wasn’t making fun of Asian people. I literally am just like, ‘What the s**t?’”

As fans know, this comes just days after he apologized for posting an “insensitive” tweet about the LGBTQ+ community.

“What is ‘straight’ TikTok and why does everyone hate it,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet, which was screenshotted and reposted by the Instagram account TikTok Room. “We are on the cusp of ending homophobia and now we’re introducing heterophobia? What the f**k is 2020.”

After coming under fire for his message, the TikToker issued a public apology.

“That tweet was insensitive and obviously I’m not cultured on it and I shouldn’t have spoken,” he said. “I’m a dumb s**t and I don’t think before I speak, and I’m sure all of you know this by now. I’m super sorry for offending anyone and I promise it won’t happen again.”

“I’m so sorry for offending you, I didn’t try to come across like that and that’s why I immediately deleted it because I realized how f**ked it sounded… I shouldn’t have spoken on it and again I’m so so sorry,” the 22-year-old added in another tweet.

Bryce also replied to a fan who told him to “keep his mouth shut” next time.

“I know, I’m sorry for offending you and everyone else. I’m just stupid,” he responded.

“I am embarrassed and I know I f**ked up and I’m ready for the repercussions that come with my f**k up,” the star told another fan. “I’m not asking for you to forgive me but just know, I’m truly sorry that I offended you and a whole community and I promise it won’t happen again.”

