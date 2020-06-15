Hype House cofounder Thomas Petrou just pulled another epic prank, but this time, Addison Rae was the target and her ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall was totally in on it!

In his most recent vlog, the 21-year-old filmed himself telling Bryce his master plan. After the Sway House founder agreed, they printed photos of him and his ex, and made their way to Addison’s house.

“That sounds hilarious,” Bryce said before they kicked off the entire prank. Then, while they were taping the photos to her new Jeep, he joked, “Now I’m going to start crying.”

He then added, “If Addison takes this off, no more Braddison.”

Once it was time for the big reveal, Bryce covered Addison’s eyes and walked her outside.

“Oh my God,” she said. “I hate this.”

Naturally, all three of them showed off the practical joke on Instagram.

“Good one Thomas,” Addison captioned a series of snaps. Bryce added, “Thomas [really] did that.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the TikTok star did something like this to one of his friends. In May, he covered Chase Hudson‘s entire bedroom with photos of ex-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio.

“No! You’re the worst person ever. Stop it! That’s so mean!” the Charli said upon seeing her ex’s bedroom.

After he returned home from the airport and walked into his room, Chase and Thomas made some seriously epic TikTok videos showing off the newly decorated bedroom.

“Thomas covered my entire room with pictures of Charli, bruh I’m weak,” Chase captioned his video, which showed fans his room.

Thomas also displayed the prank on his own TikTok page.

“So Chase, how do you like your new gift?” he asked in the video. Chase replied, “I hate myself.”

Honesty, we’re here for these seriously epic pranks. Keep ’em coming, Thomas!

