Addison Rae Breaks Down In Tears After YouTuber ZHC Gifts Her A Brand New Jeep

TikTok star Addison Rae just got the coolest gift ever! In his most recent video, YouTube star ZHC — whose real name is Zach Hsieh — surprised the internet star with a brand new, custom Jeep. Yep, that’s right, Addison has an awesome new car and it looks seriously epic!

For those who don’t know, ZHC is known for his talented art skills and often gifts his friends, and other creators, with custom items that he has personalized. Since his claim to fame, Zach has gained over 2.5 million Instagram followers and 12.4 million YouTube subscribers.

When it came to Addison’s new car, the 21-year-old artist drew her logo on the Jeep’s roof, before adding a colorful fruit design around the entire vehicle. Throughout the 15-minute video, not only did ZHC show fans how he drew all the fruits, but gave viewers a look at Addison’s reaction and, boy, was it epic.

“Oh my god!” the 19-year-old TikToker screamed. “Oh my god, stop. I love this. I’m literally about to cry. Y’all are so thoughtful, y’all are so nice.”

After taking a closer look at the amazing creation — which was filled inside with real fruit and fruit toys — Addison broke down in tears.

“Y’all are like the nicest people I’ve ever met,” she told ZHC and friends. “I did not expect the sides! This is so crazy, that is so good. Oh my gosh, this is like way better than I could have ever imagined.”

But that’s not all! The influencer also let fans take a look at her taking the car for a spin and, don’t worry guys, she wanted everyone to know that she’s “a good driver, I swear.”

So, if you happen to see a white Jeep with fruit painted on the sides, give a little beep and wave, because that’s Addison Rae — the queen of TikTok — herself!

