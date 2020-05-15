Thankfully, Addison Rae‘s mom Sheri Easterling has gotten access to her social media accounts, after a brief hacking situation. For those who missed it, fans started to notice that the mom of three’s accounts were compromised after inappropriate videos and messages were posted to her Instagram and TikTok. Followers begged them to stop in the comments section, but the hacker took to Sheri’s Instagram and promoted their own page, asking viewers for follows in exchange for an allegedly sensitive video of Addison.

At the time, some people were worried that the Easterling family was unaware of the hacking situation, since no one posted anything online. But Addison eventually took to TikTok with her family members and posted a video, which she captioned, “When your privacy is stolen from you and your personal information is broadcasted to the world wide web.”

The hacker also went live via Sheri’s Instagram account and allegedly shared sensitive content. Before her Twitter was also hacked, Sheri offered an apology to fans.

“I’m just so upset and so sorry,” her alleged Twitter post read. “What gets to me the most is thinking of anyone that watched the live feed and the horrible things that were seen. That thought right there stays with me and makes me so uneasy and nauseous. I’m just so, so sorry.”

Then, a few hours later, Addison took to her own Twitter and told fans to “disregard” any messages posted from her mom’s account. The hackers allegedly posted racist tweets, posts bodyshaming Addison and links promoting their own accounts.

my mom isn’t in her twitter at all right now. please disregard everything from it. — addison rae (@whoisaddison) May 14, 2020

The family has not addressed the situation any further, but all the alleged videos posted by the hacker have been removed from Sheri’s Instagram and TikTok accounts. Her Twitter has also been set to private.

