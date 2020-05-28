Is Addison Rae getting her very own reality show?! That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds after the TikTok star seemed to drop a major clue that she was gearing up to head to everyone’s TV screens.

Yep, when one fan suggested that she should create a show because they “would not stop watching it,” the internet sensation replied with the eye emoji. Her response was screenshotted and reposted by the Instagram account TikTok Room, where it quickly went viral.

Another fan suggested, “I have a YouTube video idea for you. You should do a family reality show with different episodes and what you do with your family when you’re not on TikTok,” to which Addison wrote back, “Or a whole season?” with a smiley face.

OMG. This needs to happen, like, ASAP! As fans know, the dancer’s shady messages come just weeks after Charli D’Amelio‘s dad, Marc, confirmed that the social media star and her family were going to star in a reality show of their own!

“We’re figuring out all that stuff right now,” he told ET. “This has all kinda happened all really quickly. But we think if we’re gonna do it, we’ll go all in with it. We’re in the process of working it out right now.”

“For people to kind of see what goes on when we’re not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool,” the 15-year-old added. “They love when we go live, so that’s super fun. I mean, it’s really whatever helps us showcase what we’re really like. Because people only really see us, like, dancing or lip syncing to songs. So, it’s really fun. Maybe try some new things.”

